Thomas Fitzpatrick

Gotta Catch 'Em All

Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Hire Me
  • Save
Gotta Catch 'Em All illustration digital ten paces and draw pokemon pikachu nerd geek costume typography glasses halftone fat tail comic dribble
Download color palette

Final illustration for Ten Paces and Draw this week. I finally got to realise my ultimate dream and draw a fat guy in a Pikachu costume... you can check out the sketch and the other illustrations here.

Thomas Fitzpatrick
Thomas Fitzpatrick
Illustrator and designer, currently art directing buns.
Hire Me

More by Thomas Fitzpatrick

View profile
    • Like