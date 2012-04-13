Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

Prototype testings

Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
  • Save
Prototype testings iphone header menu texture ios
Download color palette

Just some quick prototyping I've been making for an app concept. This is not at all rock solid, it's more a quick prototyping.

The app is not about taking pictures of yourself in underwear, it's just some last categories icons I've been making :D

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦
Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

More by Jeremy Sallée ✦✦✦

View profile
    • Like