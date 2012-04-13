Reading & Learning Center

Justin Garand

Justin Garand
Justin Garand
orlando community orlando magic design florida nba basketball sports
Thought I'd share - Our Community outreach program for the Magic redesigned and furnished a local activity center for kids and I was lucky enough to design the door wrap! The "city scape" is apart of our brand guide on various collateral, I think it fit nicely here! Our vendor did a great job!

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
