Jon Arvizu

Angry Girl Stencil 1

Jon Arvizu
Jon Arvizu
  • Save
Angry Girl Stencil 1 stencil silkscreen screenprint girl gun military kid helmet
Download color palette

Cutting stencils for Monosilk printmaking this weekend. Stencil 1 of 3.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Jon Arvizu
Jon Arvizu

More by Jon Arvizu

View profile
    • Like