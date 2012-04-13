Vadim Sherbakov

Team Appitall

Vadim Sherbakov
Vadim Sherbakov
Hire Me
  • Save
Team Appitall site design website web design dart bold text portfolio appitall
Download color palette

A team part of Appitall new site
Full shot here http://d.pr/K7Gg

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Vadim Sherbakov
Vadim Sherbakov
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Vadim Sherbakov

View profile
    • Like