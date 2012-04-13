Rod Burkholz

Rocket Readers :: Illustrator Build Details

sky star big books dream dreaming dust education expanding galaxy ideas imagination kids learn lunar moon planets read rocket ship space stars swirls swoosh twists universe squiggles wonder detail lines
Detail of logotype & icon, Illustrator anchors & points :: A special reading program for gifted students, ages 6 - 10, the formative years. VIEW FULL PROJECT: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Rocket-Readers-Branding/1126293

