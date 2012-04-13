Simon Birky Hartmann

MREG - Branding (VII)

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
MREG - Branding (VII) branding minimal mark geometric real estate gotham medium
Download color palette
8f9c81027614c0d065b14bae9fa5b98c
Rebound of
MREG - Branding (VI)
By Simon Birky Hartmann
View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like