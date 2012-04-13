Sam Valentino

WIP - It's bad until it's good

That's how I feel about work in progress, especially full color - until it's finished, it's wrong. But I've had all the black and white sketches and line art up for a while, so I wanted to get something up in color even if it still has a way to go.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
