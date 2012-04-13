Greg Newman

Little Brother Blocking and Eye illustration painter12 portrait sketch painting digital skin eye
Started a new painting last night; this one to be a more polished work.
I did the initial blocking with very large brushes and slowly working my way down to smaller brushes. I did go ahead and start on the eye just to make sure I've got his expression right before I go too far. IMO if you don't have the eyes right the rest will fall to shit fast!!
At this point I don't have more than an hour in the painting so I have a long way to go.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
