Thomas Moczygemba

Opera in the Heights Season Brochure

Thomas Moczygemba
Thomas Moczygemba
Hire Me
  • Save
Opera in the Heights Season Brochure opera heights shakespeare oh oh! robin kachantones
Download color palette

This years brochure for Opera in the Heights. Thanks to Robin Kachantones for the amazing illustrations!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Thomas Moczygemba
Thomas Moczygemba
Designer 🤘🏼
Hire Me

More by Thomas Moczygemba

View profile
    • Like