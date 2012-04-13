Justin Hall

Justin Hall
Justin Hall
Minisite Button (animated) minisite vcard card button info
Virtual business card flips up to reveal bio and links when you push this button. Trying to balance subtle + pretty + tantalizing pushability.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Justin Hall
Justin Hall

