Dante Terzigni Jr.

Framed

Dante Terzigni Jr.
Dante Terzigni Jr.
  • Save
Framed illustration design
Download color palette

A peek at some of my images that will appear in an upcoming group show.. Details here: http://t.co/3xvPgyM7 poster design by RG Roth: http://t.co/W9ZLKu0E

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Dante Terzigni Jr.
Dante Terzigni Jr.

More by Dante Terzigni Jr.

View profile
    • Like