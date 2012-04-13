maykel nunes

Redesign Logo

maykel nunes
maykel nunes
  • Save
Redesign Logo logo brand icon redesign diagram construction proportion
Download color palette

These days I'm working on a great project of logo redesign. I'll post the final result after the client presentation.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
maykel nunes
maykel nunes

More by maykel nunes

View profile
    • Like