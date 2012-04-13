Blaine Levy

Inspire Art Logo 99 design logo type logotype graphic
submitting a logo to 99 designs for the first time and see how I like it... Anybody ever tried it and have some insight on how their experience was?

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
