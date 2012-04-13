Cameron Booth

Denver RTD Map - Loop Options

Denver RTD Map - Loop Options
Working on a redesign of the Denver RTD light rail map (simply because the current one is so poor). Here's an initial look with two options - which do you prefer: the tracks crossing over each other (top), or peeling down to California St (bottom)?

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
