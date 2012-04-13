It's a dull name, and the tagline won't turn you on either. But it was an awesome experiment and sideproject which helped me understand new development techniques I never used before. Designing the thing in the browser was nice, too. Best of all: it's actually useful to me (I had the idea for ages).

http://favs.works4sure.nl/

Inspired by Florian Schroiff's Faves (http://faves.fsch.ro/), powered by whatever I like/favorite (through Ifttt) and developed on CodeIgniter with little help from Masonry and Paul Irish' Infinite Scroll.