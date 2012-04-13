Cory Angen

Accidental Bird Pattern

Accidental Bird Pattern bird pattern grey texture noise accident
I was trying to make a monogram the other day and this weird bird shape came out of it, so I patterned it.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
