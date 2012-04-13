Mikha Makhoul

Adidas Draft 2

Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul
  • Save
Adidas Draft 2 ios design ui design iphone app adidas for football
Download color palette

just added "adidas for football" section, awaiting ur feedback guys

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Mikha Makhoul
Mikha Makhoul

More by Mikha Makhoul

View profile
    • Like