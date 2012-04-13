Tawny Vaughan

CPC Logo Concept

Tawny Vaughan
Tawny Vaughan
  • Save
CPC Logo Concept logo script
Download color palette

I did this lettering by hand yesterday and would love thoughts or feedback on the direction! Any ideas or critiques are welcomed!

Some ideas I have are to add some more flourishes within the negative space ares, and to put the entire logo within a hand illustrated frame of sorts....

Also thinking about taking out the flourish on the bottom and incorporating the bird and/or flower in that area and leave the middle and sides just for the lettering and some line flourishes...

So have at it! Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Tawny Vaughan
Tawny Vaughan

More by Tawny Vaughan

View profile
    • Like