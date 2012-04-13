Alex Aubert

VLC Remote player

Alex Aubert
Alex Aubert
  • Save
VLC Remote player mobile ui iphone interface user interface mobile ui iphone ui
Download color palette

An interface I made for VLC Remote. This update is already in the App Store.

Hope you'll like it!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Alex Aubert
Alex Aubert

More by Alex Aubert

View profile
    • Like