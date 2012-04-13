Chris Hönninger

Scratch Reflex - Out of Doom

Scratch Reflex - Out of Doom visual effects motion graphics cinema 4d 3d transformers title sequence video audio robot hi tech intro
So, another experimental project, mainly learned off of Alexander Alexandrov's tutorial. Great teacher.

Please watch in HD!

Video and audio by me.
If you like the subtle audio background, you can get it here! http://bit.ly/b2cXk2

