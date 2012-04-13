Patrick Macomber

La Pomme Logo

Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Hire Me
  • Save
La Pomme Logo oldie goodie logo snake apple
Download color palette

GET IT?? HUH?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Patrick Macomber
Patrick Macomber
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Patrick Macomber

View profile
    • Like