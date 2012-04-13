Matt Talbot

Free Comic Book Day

Matt Talbot
Matt Talbot
  • Save
Free Comic Book Day illustration comics monkeys
Download color palette

Poster for Jetpack Comics' version of Free Comic Book Day. Full size here: http://mattrobot.tumblr.com/post/21025110315/fcbd2012

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Matt Talbot
Matt Talbot

More by Matt Talbot

View profile
    • Like