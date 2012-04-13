Charlie Wagers

Blood Brother Promo

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
  • Save
Blood Brother Promo blood brother promo addy india
Download color palette

The trailer for Blood Brother made it to National Addys! So we had to create a nice image to represent the film in the printed books.
See the trailer: http://vimeo.com/bloodbrotherfilm/trailer

9552141b8e45d05ea27483d00532d7b2
Rebound of
Blood Brother
By Charlie Wagers
View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

More by Charlie Wagers

View profile
    • Like