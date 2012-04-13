Casey Britt

New Portfolio Site Live! (Designed for iPad)

Casey Britt
Casey Britt
  • Save
New Portfolio Site Live! (Designed for iPad) portfolio site design ipad
Download color palette

My new portfolio site is finally live. If you have the ability to, check it out on an iPad where it functions like a magazine. On the desktop you can use your arrow keys.

http://caseybritt.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Casey Britt
Casey Britt

More by Casey Britt

View profile
    • Like