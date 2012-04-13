So we had a privacy fence put up at the new house almost immediately so our dog and kids could go out and play whenever they wanted to. If you've ever bought a fence, you know it isn't cheap.

Well, I'm refreshing the fencing company's site, and in return, they knocked a couple grand off our bill. They're happy, my wife's happy, and I'm less unhappy about what we spent. Bartering for the win.

This is a piece of the site's new header image.