Created this icon for @joeworkman(twitter) www.joeworkman.net . It is the icon for the binary Stack. Joe Workman's Stacks can be used with the Stacks plugin by @isaiah(twitter) www.yourhead.com . Which is a plugin for @rapidweaver (twitter) www.realmacsoftware.com/rapidweaver .

Wallpaper download: http://cl.ly/G100