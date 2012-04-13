Richard Wiggins

Silverstone Country Pubs logo idea 04c

Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins
  • Save
Silverstone Country Pubs logo idea 04c silverstone logo pub country pub shield laurel wreath motorsport racing knife fork banner ribbon league gothic
Download color palette

Tweaked some colours and the Country Pubs font. Also made the knife and form the same height.

E90136303213e7644e1c3128427b4d09
Rebound of
Silverstone Country Pubs logo idea 04b
By Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins

More by Richard Wiggins

View profile
    • Like