Nate Braxton

Fat Froggie

Nate Braxton
Nate Braxton
  • Save
Fat Froggie frog procreate
Download color palette

I was messing around with the new version of Procreate (1.6) and ended up with this fatty. I also made some color adjustments with Luminance. This new version of Procreate makes me really antsy to get the new iPad....

Full size version can be seen on my blog.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Nate Braxton
Nate Braxton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Nate Braxton

View profile
    • Like