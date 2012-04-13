Ryan Clark

Virb + Instagram

design iphone instagram virb museo
Whipped up a little graphic for our blog to announce our new Instagram integration. Now you can make a Virb gallery out of your awesome iPhone/Android photos with just a couple clicks.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
