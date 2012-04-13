Sarah Rose Andrew

Slaughterhouse 5 Book Jacket

Sarah Rose Andrew
Sarah Rose Andrew
  • Save
Slaughterhouse 5 Book Jacket slaughterhouse 5 kurt vonnegut book jacket dust cover vonnegut sh5 bird war dresden
Download color palette

One in a series of 6 novels by Vonnegut that inspired a series of book jacket covers. Each cover narrates a major theme in that individual story.

See the whole collection:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/The-Vonnegut-Collection/3310424

Sarah Rose Andrew
Sarah Rose Andrew

More by Sarah Rose Andrew

View profile
    • Like