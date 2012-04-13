Sofie De Grande

Shoppingcart

Sofie De Grande
Sofie De Grande
  • Save
Shoppingcart webshop shoppingcart checkout detail shopping profile header bag price belgium products shop basket ecommerce flyout
Download color palette

This is the shoppingcart, it will open on hover. This way you can always see what products are in your cart. I got rid of the background, it wont work with this project since the client is insisting on some things ;)

F5029a25af909a8df26c77de6fff26b8
Rebound of
Style Tryout
By Sofie De Grande
Sofie De Grande
Sofie De Grande

More by Sofie De Grande

View profile
    • Like