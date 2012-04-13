Sven

Timeframes (web app)

This is an web app I made for my girlfriend and myself, to see if we are standing in the same timeframe (Hawaii and Germany) to make phone calls etc.
We also could see, when the next timeframe would start and how long it will take meeting again on Hawaii after a while.

This was made just for fun and playing around with CSS3 :)
You can see it in action here: http://timeframes.app-design.com/

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
