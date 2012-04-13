Richard Wiggins

Silverstone Country Pubs logo idea 04a

Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins
  • Save
Silverstone Country Pubs logo idea 04a silverstone logo pub country pub shield laurel wreath motorsport racing knife fork banner ribbon league gothic
Download color palette

I know the whole shield/wreath is a bit overdone, but seems to work with country pub/motorsport connection.

Not overly sure about the handwritten font I've used here.

Richard Wiggins
Richard Wiggins

More by Richard Wiggins

View profile
    • Like