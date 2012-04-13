Gary Murray

Weyercon

Gary Murray
Gary Murray
  • Save
Weyercon logo building contractor
Download color palette

New identity I designed for a client, a building contractor and property developer. The 'bracket' device formed by the letter 'O' has been used in the role out of the identity to 'contain' additional information.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Gary Murray
Gary Murray

More by Gary Murray

View profile
    • Like