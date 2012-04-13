Kevin Ho

Step 3 - Choose Winner

Kevin Ho
Kevin Ho
  • Save
Step 3 - Choose Winner prizes.org prizes google contest winner choose
Download color palette

Trying to break Prizes (www.prizes.org) down to the basic 3 steps

Step 3 - Choose a winner from hundreds of great submissions and reward that person

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Kevin Ho
Kevin Ho

More by Kevin Ho

View profile
    • Like