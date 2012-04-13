Elliot Jay Stocks

Media query download tests

Early-80s-school-textbook-esque illustration to accompany the blog post on viewportindustries.com that highlights the tests performed by Tim Kadlec; specifically, his ‘test three’, which offers the best hope for preventing content (background images) being downloaded to different viewport widths.

I’ve also archived this full-size illustration on Flickr.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
