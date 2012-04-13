Steinar Ingi Farestveit

Mini Media Icons

Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
  • Save
Mini Media Icons icon icons symbol symbols media
Download color palette

TV, Radio, Newspapers and Magazines, and Web.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Steinar Ingi Farestveit
Creative Director @Kolibri

More by Steinar Ingi Farestveit

View profile
    • Like