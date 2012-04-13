Keyamoon

Icomoon1

Keyamoon
Keyamoon
  • Save
Icomoon1 icons icon font icomoon 16px crisp
Download color palette

A few icons from IcoMoon. Vector and designed on a 16x16 grid. Using IcoMoon's HTML5 app, they can be used in an icon-font too!

P.S. This is my first dribbble shot! Thanks to Marta for the invitation.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Keyamoon
Keyamoon

More by Keyamoon

View profile
    • Like