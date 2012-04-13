Sidar Sahin

Iphone app Audiorec

Sidar Sahin
Sidar Sahin
  • Save
Iphone app Audiorec iphone app audio rec
Download color palette

This is the audio recording feature of an app I'm working on. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Sidar Sahin
Sidar Sahin

More by Sidar Sahin

View profile
    • Like