Graeme Blackwood

Google Plus Circle

Graeme Blackwood
Graeme Blackwood
  • Save
Google Plus Circle google plus icon circle
Download color palette

Haven't been really feeling the current Google+ icon, so been working on my own version.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Graeme Blackwood
Graeme Blackwood

More by Graeme Blackwood

View profile
    • Like