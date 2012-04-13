Sven

Secret Santa

Secret Santa iphone app ios christmas xmas
This is my first shot here on dribbble.
It's an app I worked on last christmas to send Secret Santa mails over the iPhone.
The snowflakes are moving according to the accelerometer!

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
