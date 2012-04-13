Bene

Design for online document editor Chili Publish

I made some demo documents for Chili Publish. A demo of 3D folding will be shown at the Drupa print media messe.
https://www.chili-publish.com/videos/chili-publisher-an-introduction
Check out all the new features of the Chili Publish online editor.

