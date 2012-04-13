PeHaa Hetman

Ice-creams

Ice-creams pattern ice-cream chocolate vanilla retro strawberry peach seamless
A retro-flavored ice-cream seamless pattern (you can find the .pat or .ai file with the basic version of the pattern here : http://pehaa.com/2011/05/ice-cream-free-photoshop-and-illustrator-patterns/)

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
