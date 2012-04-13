Arpad Szucs

Web Mascot

Arpad Szucs
Arpad Szucs
  • Save
Web Mascot illustration mascot tie blue web design business man
Download color palette

This little guy stays between two web boxes on a website. The boxes are containing the two main options / services you can choose from.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 13, 2012
Arpad Szucs
Arpad Szucs

More by Arpad Szucs

View profile
    • Like