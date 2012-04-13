Clemens Posch ∞

UNITONE AD

Clemens Posch ∞
Clemens Posch ∞
  • Save
UNITONE AD untione ad advertising brochure inserat unitone label brand branding concept conception mock up mockup splatter grunge ink
Download color palette

View the full project here: http://www.clemensposch.com

Clemens Posch ∞
Clemens Posch ∞
Dad. Designer. Design Director.

More by Clemens Posch ∞

View profile
    • Like