EetZakelijk Brandmark

Brandmark proposition for EetZakelijk.

EetZakelijk is a provider of memberships with which business people can eat at expensive restaurants around Holland. Literally translated, EetZakelijk means EatBusiness.

Feedback people, feedback!

When i'm Dribbbling sometheng else then EetZakelijk? Soon! We are working on an awesome new community website especially for mentally and physically disabled people. When released, it's gonna take the market like a boss.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
