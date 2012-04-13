Martin Schmetzer

Burglars

Burglars schmetzer typography ballpoint pen paper sketch hand drawn softball team burglars diamond crowbar logotype
After getting my Brownstone brewery logotype rejected a softball team from northern Cali contacted me and requested the exact same design but saying Burglars instead. Here is the sketch soon to be vectorized.

One thing leads to another.

