Textrib Infographic Day 2 NYT Articles

Textrib Infographic Day 2 NYT Articles infographic icon data stats
Hi all - I'm so excited to finally be on Dribbble! Thanks Dave Rupert! I've been working on some infographics for a pledge drive promoting The Texas Tribune, where I am the in-house designer. This one is my favorite thus far.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
