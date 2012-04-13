Tyler Barber

Major Lazer poster (wip)

A concert poster for a summer performance. I threw the major in the iconic 2001 suit, made the cassette the monolith, a custom logo, and a trippy 'star-field' background to top it off. There are a few additional illustrations on the bottom of the poster.

Posted on Apr 13, 2012
